Gloria A. Stanley
Gloria Ann Stanley, 83, of Stanley, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022, at Page Memorial Hospital.
She was born on Dec. 20, 1938, in Stanley and was a daughter of the late Buddy Vance Good and Amy Lee Foltz Good.
Gloria had worked at Wrangler for 12 years and was a member of the Church of the Valley in Shenandoah.
On July 3, 1969, she married William W. “Wimpy” Stanley, who survives.
Surviving in addition to her husband are three sons, Dwight Richards and wife Carolyn, and Jeff Richards, all of Luray, and Greg Hill of Richmond; five daughters, Carol Jenkins and husband Dennis, Tammy Fincham and husband Mitch, and Kim Price and husband Tim, all of Stanley, Karla Comer and husband Steve of New Market, and Mary Beth Cash and husband Charles of Luray; a brother, Lucien Lee Good of Luray, a sister, Carolyn G. Martin of Stanley; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by son, William Brad Stanley; and a grandson, Jason Pence.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, at the Church of the Valley by the Rev. Alfred C. Comer Jr. Burial will be in the Newport Cemetery in Shenandoah.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, July 11, at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Stanley Volunteer Fire Department or to the Church of the Valley.
