Gloria Ann Hernandez Cruz
Gloria Ann Hernandez Cruz, 57, of New Market, Va., passed away Sept. 23, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center after a long hard battle. She was born July 4, 1963, in West Virginia, and was a daughter of Alma Catherine Johnston Dove of Timberville and the late Dickie Flynn.
Gloria was a clerk at 7-Eleven in New Market. She had previously worked for Wampler Longacre and Pilgrims Pride.
On April 1, 2001, she married Mariano Hernandez Cruz, who survives.
Also surviving, in addition to her husband and mother, are one son, Daniel Carl Whetzel Jr. and wife, Elizabeth, of New Market; one daughter, Crystal Pearsall and husband James of North Carolina; two grandchildren, Grace Whetzel and Matthew Whetzel; siblings, William Johnson and wife, Brenda, of Timberville, Tammy Griffith of Timberville, Betty Hoback of Broadway, Ricky Flynn and wife, Dixie, of Harrisonburg and Larry Flynn and wife, Tina, of Mount Sidney; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Dwight Dove; and her brother-in-law, Robert Hoback.
Her body was cremated. There will be no services at this time.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
