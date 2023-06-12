Gloria Ann Shiflet
Gloria Ann Shiflet, 90, of Mount Solon, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
She was born May 21, 1933, and was a daughter of the late Issac and Elizabeth (Bowman) Long.
Gloria had worked as a registered nurse in the community.
Gloria is survived by four children, Steven (Kyra) Shiflet of Mount Solon, Julian (Lori) Shiflet of Mount Solon, Dale (Dora) Shiflet of Bridgewater and Timothy Shiflet of Penn Laird; grandchildren, G.J., John, Sara, Holly, Faith, Chance, Trinity, and Londia and numerous great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater. It was Gloria’s wishes to be cremated.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Ridge Food Bank, PO Box 937, Verona, VA 24482.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.