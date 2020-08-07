Gloria Ann Wampler
Gloria Ann Wampler, 73, of Shenandoah, passed away Aug. 5, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born July 11, 1947, in Shenandoah and was a daughter of the late Harry and Angie Aleshire Lucas.
Gloria loved her dogs, “Doodle Bug” and “Izzy”, spending time in the sun poolside and camping at Colonial beach.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Eugene Wampler, and a sister, Sharon Price.
She is survived by sons, Stacy Wampler and Kenneth Eugene Wampler II and wife, Amber; a sister, Bonnie Good and husband, Kayron; grandchildren, Elise P. Breeden, Anna Grace Wampler and Mia Katherine Wampler; as well as her companion, Paul Cason.
A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Elk Run Cemetery with Pastor Jimmy Kite officiating.
In keeping with COVID-19 restrictions, face masks are required and social distancing is encouraged.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
