Gloria Golladay Green
Gloria Golladay Green, 74, of Mount Jackson, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 2:00 p.m. at Mount Jackson Cemetery. Pastor Glen Turner will officiate. Friends may sign the register book Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg.
Gloria was born Nov. 29, 1945, and grew up in Quicksburg. She was the daughter of the late Luba Turner Golladay and Garland Z. “Gummy” Golladay.
On Oct. 11, 1969, she was united in marriage to Larry W. Green, who survives. Gloria is also survived by brothers, Garland Franklin Golladay and wife, Judy, of Manassas and Ronald Wayne Golladay and wife, Jaynelle, of Mount Jackson; son, Aaron Scott Green and wife, Anne, of Harrisonburg; and grandchildren, Ryan Scott Green and Paige Elizabeth Green. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the nurses, doctors and support staff who provided talented and loving care to Gloria at the Winchester Medical Center. We saw the sadness in their eyes as she passed.
Gloria graduated from Stonewall High School and the Rockingham Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. She spent the next forty-four years of her life serving her fellow citizens as a registered nurse at RMH. She worked in the Emergency Room, Nursing Coordinators Office and In-Patient Hospitalist program. During her tenure she had a positive influence on countless patients and co-workers alike. We have all come to appreciate those selfless health-care workers and support staff who give up so much for others. That was the life she lived and she will be missed by everyone she touched and the lives she enriched.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mount Jackson Rescue and Fire Department, P.O. Box 251, Mount Jackson, VA 22842.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
