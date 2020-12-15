Gloria Jane Shank McCray
Gloria Jane Shank McCray, 50, of Mount Solon passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
She was born in Harrisonburg on Oct. 15, 1970, and was a daughter of Wayne Edward and Bertha Jane (Puffenbarger) Shank, of Mount Solon.
Gloria worked at Cargil Distribution Center. She graduated from Buffalo Gap High School, class of 1990. She was a member of the Verona Moose Club.
Surviving in addition to her parents are her two sons, Brandon McCray and Travis McCray, both of Mount Solon; three brothers, Jeffrey Wayne Shank and wife, Marilynn, John William Shank and wife, Tammy, and Everette Eugene Shank, all of Moiunt Solon. She is also survived by nieces, Ciara Marie Shank and Raven Elizabeth Smith, and nephews, Ryan Back and Joshua Wilson Shank.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Dennis Ray “Dink” Shank.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec.r 19, 2020, at Mount Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Golden Clark officiating.
Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, to sign the guest book and pay their respects.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
