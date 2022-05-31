Gloria Jean Combs, 77, of Port Republic, Va., passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 26, 2022, passing into the arms of Jesus Christ. Gloria was preceded in passing by her mother, Marie Pittington, when she was at the tender age of 12 years old. Gloria was lovingly raised by her grandmother, Lena Pittington, and a special aunt, Vada Donovan. Both Lena and Vada preceded her in death.
Gloria is survived by her loving and caring husband, Larry D. Combs, of the home, and her children, Angela Sipe (husband, Steve), Tony Fulks and Jeffrey Combs. Her cherished grandchildren, who knew her as “Granda”, Blake Sipe, Shane Sipe, Noah Fulks and Cassie Fulks.
After years of service to the Commonwealth of Virginia, in her forties, Gloria returned to school to pursue her degrees in education and begin her passion for teaching. After receiving her Masters in Education from Eastern Mennonite University, she served Rockingham County and their students at the Dayton Learning Center, teaching Alternative Education for 21 years. After her retirement from teaching, Gloria enjoyed teaching E.L.L. classes at Massanutten Technical Center.
A gifted pianist and organist, Gloria served several churches in the Shenandoah Valley. Her giftings also included the Seven Stars Therapeutic Riding Program, serving the autistic and disabled youth of the county and beyond.
As a longtime member of Grace Covenant Church, she served humbly for five years as the co-director of the Christian Education Ministry for the children, including the puppet ministry and assistant to the Royal Huntsman (her husband, Larry), and currently served in the Welcoming Ministry of her church. Her many hobbies, outside of her ministries, included gardening, camping, and her singular passion of riding her horses, Jane and Johnny.
The Kyger Funeral Home will be serving the Combs family. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 1, from 6-8 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home, 3173 Spotswood Trail Harrisonburg, Va., and the funeral service will be Thursday, June 2, at 2:00 p.m. (also at the aforementioned) site), followed by a graveside service at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens, both of which will be officiated by Bert McTier of Grace Covenant Church. A Celebration of Life meal will be served at Grace Covenant Church, 3337 Emmaus Road, Harrisonburg, Va. following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the GodsTrust ministry at Grace Covenant Church. www.gcch.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.