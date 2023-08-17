Gloria Jean Joyce Flick, 78, of DeKalb, Ga., passed away Aug. 12, 2023, at her home. The service will be Saturday, Aug. 19, at 10:00 a.m. in Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Gloria was born Aug. 10, 1945, in Pemberton, W.Va. and was the daughter of the late Clarence and Margaret Maddy Joyce.
Mom was the type of person whose presence inspired and brought joy to so many people. She was a strong woman who overcame all the challenges life brought her way. She was a kind, generous and loving woman who treasured family above all else, though her love of music had to come in a close second. She was dearly loved in life and though we mourn her passing, we know that she is in the presence of the Lord with our family who predeceased her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Lee Flick; and four sisters, Dorothy Reynolds, Leila Gallagher, Janet Dillon and JoAnn Caputo.
She is survived by a son, Jeffrey Haynes and his wife, Adriana; a daughter, Sherry Smith and her husband, Gregg; seven grandchildren, Luisa, Sara and Lorenzo Mata, Melinda Santamaria, Sebastian, Cristian, and Oriana Haynes and three great-grandchildren, Julian and Jazleen Santamaria and Olivia Warnock and a brother, James Joyce.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mount Jackson.
Online condolences may be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
