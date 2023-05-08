Gloria Jean McDonald-Myers
Gloria Jean McDonald-Myers, 76, wife of Roger S. Myers of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023, at her home with her husband by her side.
Born Aug. 30,1946, in Harrisonburg, she was the daughter of the late Lurtie David and Edith (Life) McDonald.
Gloria graduated from Montevideo High School in 1964 and attended Madison College. She worked for General Electric in Waynesboro and eventually retired from Reynolds Metals in Grottoes after many years of service. Gloria was an avid sports fan, enjoyed reading and playing cards and taking care of her fur babies. She was very strong-willed and determined and fought through many health problems the last 30 years with her husband by her side. She received a donated kidney for transplant from her husband in 1996 as a result of PKD.
Gloria was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Elkton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved sister, Gaye McDonald Hume; her brother, Ward David McDonald and his wife, Linda; her mother-in-law, Frances Myers; and her sister-in-law, Duene Miller.
Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Roger Myers; a brother, Roland McDonald and wife, Judy, of McGaheysville and a brother-in-law, Robert Hume of Young Harris, Ga. She is also survived by her nieces, Kristie Grant, Jennifer McDonald, Pam Monger and Sherry Mayo and nephews, Ward McDonald, Norman McDonald, Jeffrey Stover and Lee Stover. She also leaves behind their dog, Andie.
Visitation with the family will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 8, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville with Pastor Kam Stabler officiating.
Flowers are welcome or, if desired, memorial contributions may be made to Harrisonburg Rescue Squad in Gloria’s memory.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to Dr. Terry Overby and staff at Shenandoah Nephrology.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
