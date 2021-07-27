Gloria Jean Morris, 91, of Stanley, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021. She was born May 24, 1930, in Stanley and was a daughter of the late Charles Melvin Housden and Gladys Elizabeth Dovel Housden.
Gloria was a member of the Calvary Independent Brethren Church.
On July 8, 1951, she married Douglas Vincent Morris, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a daughter, Sharon M. Lovern and husband, Donald, of Collinsville, Va; two grandchildren, Karyn L. Johnson and husband, Matthew, of Louisville, Ky., and Christopher Lovern of Collinsville; and two great-grandchildren, Valerie Gloria Johnson and Irene Elizabeth Johnson of Louisville. She was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Owen Housden.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, at the Calvary Independent Brethren Church by Pastor Charles Turner. Burial will be in Leake's Chapel Cemetery in Stanley.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Stanley Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 126, Stanley, VA 22851.
