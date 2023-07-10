Gloria Jean Washington Clarke, 73, of Richmond, Va., and formerly of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, June 30, 2023.
She was born March 12, 1950, in Harrisonburg and was a daughter of the late Gratehouse Robert Washington and Hattie Mazure Turner Washington.
She was a 1968 graduate of Harrisonburg High School and held numerous clerical positions in Richmond.
Mrs. Clarke is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Kenneth Clarke; three sisters, Bernice Temple of Richmond, Dr. Shirley Washington of Maryland and Mary Ann Martin of Harrisonburg; and a number of nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Washington and James Washington; and three sisters, Margaret Hoggard, Lorraine Washington and Sallie Squire.
All services will be held in Richmond, where arrangements are being handled by March Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.