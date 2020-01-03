Gloria Long Dennett, 71, of 2166 Autumn Lane, Harrisonburg, Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus, on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
Gloria was born on May 19, 1948, at RMH in Harrisonburg, and was the daughter of the late Wilbert and Ruth Alt Long.
She grew up in Harrisonburg attending Waterman Elementary School and graduating from Harrisonburg High School in June 1966. On, July 25, 1970, she married William Dennett, who preceded her in death on March 3, 2014. On Oct. 3, 1974, they had a son, William Dennett, Jr. (Billy), who passed away on Dec. 19, 2014.
Gloria was an active member of Harrisonburg Free Will Baptist Church. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She is survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews; one uncle, Albert Long of Timberville, and two brothers-in-law, Donnie Dennett of Broadway and Wayne Dennett of Roanoke.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, with Pastor Paul Collins officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens,
Friends will gather from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harrisonburg Free Will Baptist Church, 331 Vine St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
