Gloria M. Allen, of Rockingham, Virginia, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. She was born Nov. 16, 1925, in Thibodaux, Lafouche Parish, Louisiana, the daughter of Edward and Nora Anna Ledet.
In April 1946, she married Donald R. Allen and they made a home and raised their family in Wyckoff, N.J.
Gloria worked as an office manager and before retiring, she expanded her career into a sales representative for ServiceMaster.
Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; her siblings, Thelma “Nannie” Michel, Elfie “Fay” Savoie, Robert “Bozo” Ledet and Edga Mae Boudreaux. In addition, she lost other family members and cherished friends through the years.
Gloria loved feeding and watching her backyard birds and working in her lovely gardens. She was mostly noted for the love she had for her family and being a most gracious hostess to family and friends throughout her life.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Allen of Oakville, Canada, and Starr Allen Lambert of Bridgewater, Va.; two grandchildren, Jocelyn Lambert Kerin and husband, Sean Kerin, as well as Jarrett Lambert and wife, Lauren Botsolas Lambert. Gloria had one great-grandson, Miles A Lambert, and numerous nieces and as nephews.
Gloria will be cremated at Kyger Funeral Home and Crematory of Harrisonburg, Va. No public service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, Inc., P O Box 1477, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 or Harrisonburg Fire Department, Port Road Station, 2654 Port Republic Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801
