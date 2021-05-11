Gloria Mae Harman Snider
Gloria Snider, 81, died Friday, May 7, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Centerl after suffering a massive stroke two days prior.
She is survived by three sons, Craig and his wife, Jill Landis Snider (Broadway), Daryl and his wife, Jean Sensenig (Lancaster, Pa.), and Shawn and his wife, Sarah Snider (Harrisonburg); and five grandchildren, Becky and husband, Michael Yoder (Goshen, Ind.), Nate (Richmond), Tim, Colin and Luke (all of Harrisonburg). Also surviving are all her siblings, Shirley Good (Lewisburg, Pa.), Merlin Harman (Sparkling Springs), and Jewel Shenk (Sarasota, Fla.), as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. Fellowship with her own family and also with extended family at the annual Harman family reunion, were highlights of Gloria’s life.
Gloria was born in Harrisonburg March 12, 1940, and was the daughter of the late John W. and Edna R. Harman. She grew up on Mountain Breeze Farm near Sparkling Springs. Throughout her life she enjoyed growing, preserving, and cooking food for family and guests to enjoy. Gloria attended Eastern Mennonite College, where she met Sanford D. Snider, whom she married on Aug. 11, 1962. Beginning their life together in Newport News, Va., Gloria and Sandy were both teachers. In 1970, they moved to Richmond, where they raised their three sons and also informally adopted others into their home to enjoy their loving care. Gloria further shared her love of children by directing a preschool in Sandston, Va. As a member of First Mennonite Church of Richmond, she made lifetime friendships and nurtured a delight in God’s people around the world. Throughout her life, she traveled to Haiti, Israel/Palestine, Turkey, Netherlands and Ireland.
In 2005, Gloria and Sandy moved to Broadway, Va., to be closer to family. They became members of Trissels Mennonite Church, where Gloria served as an elder and as president of the women’s sewing group. In 2010, Gloria lost Sandy to leukemia after nearly 48 years of marriage. She continued to love and serve others on her own until on May 3, 2020, (in a Zoom wedding!), she married David Miller, who survives. She loved learning to know her new step-family, Dave’s children, Luann and Eric Bender (Harrisonburg), Wayne and Beth Miller (Timberville), Mike and Denise Miller (Broadway), Becky and Jerry Lyda (Oregon), and Warren and Ellirene Miller (Alaska), as well as Dave’s grandchildren. During almost exactly one year of marriage, Gloria and Dave enjoyed many moments lingering at their table after meals, watching the birds and other wildlife venturing near their country home.
A memorial service for Gloria will be held Saturday, May 15, at 3:00 p.m. at Trissels Mennonite Church. An outdoor service under the oaks is planned (with an indoor service possible for a smaller number if weather is inclement). Please bring a portable chair if possible and mask and observe social distancing for the safety of others. The service will also be available to view online at trisselsmc.org/gloria.
Donations in Gloria’s memory may be made to Highland Retreat at highlandretreat.org.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcmullenfh@comcast.net.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.