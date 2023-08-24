Gloria Sours Elyard, a beloved mother, sister, and grandmother, passed away Aug. 20, 2023, at the age of 69. She was born Aug. 6, 1954, in Fort Bragg, N.C. to the late Eugene Nelson and Delores Burgoyne Sours.
Gloria dedicated many years of her life to the banking industry, working as a loan officer for various local banks including Rockingham Heritage Bank, United Bank, Rockingham National Bank, Dominion Bank, and First Union Bank. She eventually retired from her position at Bank of the James.
On July 2, 1972, she married Russell Eugene Elyard, who preceded her in death on April 16, 2021.
She is survived by her loving son, Russell Elyard II and his wife, Melissa, of Roanoke. Gloria also leaves behind her brother, Dennis Sours; three grandchildren, Westley Elyard, Elijah Elyard and Lillian Elyard; close friend, Deniece Frye and her two dachshund “girls,” Sable and Dutchess.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Matthew King officiating. Private entombment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA, PO Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.