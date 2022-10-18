Gloria Turner Swope, 90, of Timberville, passed on to her heavenly home on Oct. 16, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. She was born in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late George “Hilly” F. and Virginia Wine Turner.
Gloria was a homemaker. She was a member of Trissels Mennonite Church near Broadway, where she was active in the Sewing Circle. She enjoyed traveling and loved her family and grandchildren.
Gloria celebrated 64 years of marriage to her husband, Nelson P. Swope, who survives.
Also surviving are three daughters, Cheryl Boskoski (David), of Montvale, Va., Carolyn Peters (Len), of Broadway and Debra Click (Norlyn), of Timberville; four grandchildren, Nicolas and Elleanna Peters, Lauren and Sam Click; a sister, June E. Branner of Greensboro, N.C.; and two brothers, Gary F. Turner (Ruby), of Broadway and Robert L. Turner (Fay), of Timberville.
The Revs. Harold Miller and Paul Conrad will conduct a funeral service Sunday at 3 p.m. at Trissels Mennonite Church. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The family will greet friends following the service in the fellowship hall. Masks are preferred while indoors during the service.
Friends may view and sign a guestbook Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Virginia Mennonite Missions, 601 Parkwood Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
