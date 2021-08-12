Golda Katherine Bowman, 86, of Shenandoah, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. She was born July 30, 1935, in the Dovel Hollow area of Page County and was a daughter of the late Earl Clinton “E.C.” and Elizabeth “Lizzie” Dovel Kibler.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Benny Lee Bowman, on Jan. 1, 2021; brothers, James Kibler, Earl Kibler Jr., and Johnny Kibler, and sisters, Janice Davis and Betty Morris.
Golda was a seamstress with Wrangler in Shenandoah for over 40 years. She was a lifetime member of Shenandoah Pentecostal Holiness Church and member of the Red Hat Society. Golda enjoyed her flower beds, shopping and traveling. She was an excellent cook with many requests for her coconut and chocolate cream pies.
She is survived by two daughters, Susan Sipe (Eddie), and Emma Smith (Steve); three sons, Carl Kite (Linda), Danny Bowman, and Randy Bowman; one sister, Mollie Butler (Frank); 11 grandchildren, Stephanie Dean, Steve Smith, Eric Smith, Samantha Jenkins, Carl Lee Kite III, Sara Sipe, Joshua Sipe, Jared Bowman, Danielle Shifflett, D.J. Bowman Jr., and Karrah Bowman; numerous great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Shenandoah Pentecostal Holiness Church. The funeral service will be conducted at 12 p.m. in the church with Pastor James Kite and Pastor Larry Sullivan officiating. Interment to follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Friends and family may pay their final respects from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at the church or may call any time at the residence of Emma or other family members.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
