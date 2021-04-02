Golden Lewis Brunk, 96, died March 31, 2021, at Bellaire at Stone Port, having resided there about four years. He was born Jan. 4, 1925, the third child of Lewis Samuel and Eva Liskey Brunk. His brother, Nelson R. Brunk, and his sister, Lucille Flory, preceded him in death. Three nieces and one nephew remain.
Golden graduated from Dayton High School as valedictorian and continued work on the family farm located just south of Harrisonburg along the southeast side of Route 42. He met Sylvia Grace Rexrode at the First Church of the Brethren in Harrisonburg and they were married on Jan. 25, 1945, devotedly sharing 75 years together until Sylvia’s death in June of 2020.
Golden is survived by three children, Jerry L. Brunk and wife, Kaye, Judy B. Gilhart and husband, Larry, and David L. Brunk and wife, Janet; seven grandchildren, Laura B. Harris and husband, Keith, Andrew L. Brunk and wife, Anne, Rachel G. Ganse and husband, Timothy, Daniel Gilhart, Greta B. Newborn and husband, Mike, Peter Brunk and wife, Amparo, and Joel Brunk and wife Allison; as well as 15 great-grandchildren.
Golden lived at various places in Augusta and Rockingham counties, working long hours as a farmer and builder of homes, often using unique solutions for construction problems he encountered. Of the 45 homes he built, mostly by himself, he and Sylvia lived in six of them. Their family was raised primarily on a 147-acre farm near Mount Solon.
Faith in Jesus was important in Golden’s life and he frequently mentioned gratitude for blessings from God. He and Sylvia were members of the Church of the Brethren, last attending the Beaver Creek congregation.
Memorial donations can be made to the Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren, 5651 Beaver Creek Road, Bridgewater, VA 22812. Remembrances may be sent to the family, c/o Jerry L. Brunk, 568 Dice's Spring Road, Weyers Cave, VA 24486.
A celebration of Golden's life and faith will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren. Officiating ministers will be Ryan Cooper, Pastor of Beaver Creek, and David Brunk, son. It is requested that CDC guidelines be observed.
The family would like to thank all who have extended care and support, especially the Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren congregation and the staff of Bellaire at Stone Port.
Cremation Society of Virginia is handling arrangements.
