Goldie Arvetta Rodeffer Landis
Goldie Arvetta Rodeffer Landis passed away Oct. 12, 2020, at her home with her family beside her.
She was born in Mount Crawford on Oct. 13, 1940, and was a daughter of the late John Lester and Mary Ethel (Moran) Rodeffer.
Goldie worked at Metro Pants Factory, then became a stay-at-home housewife to take care of her family.
She was united in marriage to Billy Richard Landis, who preceded her in death. People always said that where you saw one, you saw the other.
Goldie is survived by two daughters, Brenda Landis Foster of Virginia Beach and Lisa Landis Milsted and beloved son-in-law, Junior, of Mount Crawford; granddaughter, Jessica Nicole Milsted and fiancé, Chris Trammell; great-grandson, Christopher Scott Trammell Jr.; sister, Louetta Rodeffer Shull of Harrisonburg; sister-in-law, Shirley Rodeffer of Weyers Cave; a number of nieces and nephews and a lot of good friends.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Ella Rhodes and Eva Mae Pirkey, and brother, Harry Lee Rodeffer.
Friends may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater between 3 and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, to sign the guest register and pay their respects, or anytime at her home.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at St. Paul’s Cemetery in Weyers Cave with Pastor Doyle Payne officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, PO Box 734, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 and/or Sentara RMH Hahn Cancer Center, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
