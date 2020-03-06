Goldie Mae Batton, 98, of Grottoes, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at her home. Goldie was born in Savage, Md., on June 11, 1921, a daughter of the late Nellie (Lang) and James Knisley.
She retired from Morton's Food in Crozet and was a member of Grottoes Church of Christ.
On Jan. 13, 1938, she was united in marriage to Clarence Allen Batton, who preceded her in death.
Goldie is survived by three sons, Robert Batton of Richmond, Ronald Batton and wife, Lois, of Grottoes, and Gary Batton, also of Grottoes; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
She is also preceded in death by a son, Burlin "Sonny" Batton; brothers, Elmer Leo, James William and Russell Knisley; and sister, Edna Louise Barrass.
A funeral service will be conducted at noon Monday, March 9, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes with Steve Saufley officiating. Burial will follow at Augusta Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Waynesboro. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of choice.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
