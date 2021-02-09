Grace D. Robinette
On Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, Grace D. Robinette passed away peacefully at 92 years old. Predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Clayton R. “Robby” Robinette, she is survived by her sons, Bruce W. and Gary C. Robinette; her daughter-in-law, Cheryl Robinette; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Born on May 27, 1928, in Cresskill, N.J., to Grace M. and Harold L. Abbott, she graduated from the New York Institute of Dietetics (as did Robby, whom she married in 1948). Grace and Robby raised their family in the suburbs of Washington, D.C. The couple enjoyed cooking, entertaining and hosting neighborhood get-togethers at their warm and welcoming home in Hallowing Point, Va.
After a successful career with Fairfax County Public Schools, Grace relished retirement, “snow-birding” between Myrtle Beach and their home in McGaheysville, Va. She loved the Shenandoah Valley area and her quiet life in the country. Grace enjoyed many hobbies, including gardening and golf, but her favorite was quilting. Creative and talented, Grace produced numerous lovely quilts for family, friends and neighbors. She was active with local quilting groups and volunteered at the Virginia Quilt Museum.
A private memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
