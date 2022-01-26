Grace Danielle Shmidt, infant daughter of Gabriel and Cassie Shmidt of Elkton, was born on Jan. 18, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center and later that day went to live with Jesus.
Grace was a strong little girl who taught us how to have Faith and to trust God no matter what circumstance we face.
We held you in our arms for a little while baby girl, but we will hold you in our Hearts Forever.
In addition to her Mommy and Daddy, she is survived by her big brother, Isaac and her two big sisters, Natonya and Abigail; her Maw Maw and Paw Paw (Jeff and Brenda Shifflett) of Elkton, Grandma and Grandpa (Fred and Darlene Shmidt) of Powhatan and Great-grandma (GG Genie Sullivan) of Elkton; her aunts and uncles, Aunt Stephanie and Uncle Brandon Morris of Elkton, Aunt Jamie and Uncle Joseph Walker of Luray, Aunt Lessie and Uncle Michael Shmidt of Norfolk, and Aunt Ruth Ann and Uncle Terry Milby of Powhatan; numerous great aunts and uncles and many cousins. She was preceded in death by an Uncle Daniel (Danny) Shmidt, whom she was named after.
We are going to celebrate Grace’s short but miraculous life at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Elkton Pentecostal Church with Pastor Eddie Byers officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. before the service. Following the service Grace will be laid to rest at Elk Run Cemetery until resurrection day when we will all be reunited again.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Grace's name to The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251, 1-866-382-4253.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
