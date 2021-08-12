Grace L. Burkholder, 82, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Ms. Burkholder was born Sept. 28, 1938, in Dayton, Va., and was a daughter of the late Roy D. and Mary Rodes Burkholder. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Roy DeWitt Burkholder Jr.
She graduated from Dayton High School in 1956 and was a floor manager at Metro Pants Factory where she enjoyed playing softball with her co-workers. She later returned to the family dairy farm, was a homemaker, and farmed with her brother, Harry. She was an avid historian, enjoyed growing her flowers, gardening, baking and cooking for her family.
She is survived by her brothers, Harry R. Burkholder and Oliver A. Burkholder; sister, LaVonne B. (David) Simmons; sister-in-law, Hannah D. Burkholder; nephews, Kenton L. (Jennifer) Burkholder, Burke D. (Allison) Simmons; nieces, Darlene B. (Doyle) Rounds, Jill S. (Keith) Richter; several great-nieces and great-nephews and one great-great-niece.
Friends may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater from noon to 7:00 p.m. Thursday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Friday to sign the guest register and pay their respects.
The family requests there be no visitation at the home. Burial will be private.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
