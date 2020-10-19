Grace Rebecca Glick Fleishman, 104, of Bridgewater, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at her home three days shy of her 105th birthday.
Grace was born in Centerville, Va., on Oct. 20, 1915, a daughter of the late Ella Wise and William Joel Glick.
She was a devoted companion to her husband, Dewey D. Fleishman, for 64 years, who served as pastor to several Church of the Brethren congregations in Iowa, Florida and Virginia. She taught Sunday School, enjoyed gardening, and was an everyday prayer warrior for her family. In later years, she was a faithful member of the Bridgewater Church of Brethren. To her family, her advice was to “Be faithful. Love the Lord with all your heart, soul and strength, and love and support each other.”
Grace is survived by her children, William Stuart Fleishman (Patsy), of Gaithersburg, Md., Linda Grace Fleishman Barnett (Stephen T. III), of Deland, Fla., and John Daniel Fleishman (Karen), of Dayton; stepchildren, Melva Fleishman Restuccia (Dan, deceased), of Harrisonburg, and Allen Myers Fleishman (Helen, deceased), of Charlottesville; grandchildren, Amanda Fleishman Wilson (JD), of Durham, N.C., Tiffany Fleishman Cupps (Arthur), of Ijamsville, Md., Katherine Barnett McCall (George S. II), of Augusta, Ga., Ivey Barnett Fulmer (Preston T. Jr.), of Newman, Ga., Allie Barnett Balling (Mark), of Durham, N.C., Elizabeth Fleishman Rhodes (Chad), of Bridgewater, and Daniel Martin Fleishman, of Dayton; stepgrandchildren, Charles Denton Fleishman (Shellia), of Round Rock, Texas, Wayne Rowe Fleishman (Kathy), of Carlisle, Iowa, Craig Allen Fleishman (Debbie), of Dallas Center, Iowa, David Keith (Dave) Restuccia (Kelly), of Minneapolis, Minn., Amy Restuccia Hadady, of Lexington, Ky., and Shirley Fleishman Bates (David), of Charlottesville; 25 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren and 11 nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by siblings, Mabel Glick Simmons, Jesse Leroy Glick, Vesta Glick Zirkle, and Ethel Glick Hurst; stepson, Doyle Denton Fleishman (Phyllis); and stepgranddaughter, Beverly Fleishman Williams.
Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, to sign the guest register and pay their respects.
A graveside service will take place at the Summit Church of the Brethren Cemetery on Oct. 20 at 11 a.m. All are welcome with masks and appropriate social distancing.
Her family would like to thank her faithful friend and companion, Sue Cave, and the other wonderful caregivers who allowed Grace to remain at home to the end. Thanks also to all who supported her with phone calls, cards and visits over the years.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Grace’s honor to Heifer International, 1 World Ave., Little Rock, AR 72202, and/or the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren, 420 College View Drive, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
