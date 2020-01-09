Nov. 5, 1932-Jan. 3, 2020
Grace Revercomb Smith, beloved wife and mother, passed away peacefully on Jan. 3, 2020, at 87 with husband, Buell, and son, Kevin, by her side.
Born in Dayton, Va., on Nov. 5, 1932, she graduated from James Madison University and moved to Washington, D.C. She soon met her husband at the FBI, having a long family life in Arlington, Va. She also received an art degree from Marymount University and was an avid painter. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She moved to Huntsville, Ala., in 2017 to be closer to her family.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, son, and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Heart and American Diabetes Associations are requested.
Visitation in celebration of her life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Jan. 18, 2020, at Redstone Village, 12000 Turnmeyer Drive SE, Huntsville AL 35803.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.