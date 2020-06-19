Grayson Isabel Tucker, born March 1, 1999, died suddenly April 6, 2020, of heart rhythm failure.
Grayson brought joy to all from her earliest childhood. She was an advocate for those less fortunate, had a brilliant mind, a gift of humor, and an unequaled singing voice. She had a fierce and vigilant dedication to the truth, generously giving her whole heart in every word she spoke and every note she sang.
She played soccer throughout her school years. At Spotswood High School, she was in choirs, starred in plays, winning an award for Outstanding Performance in the VA High School League Conference 29 One Act Theater Festival, 2016, for “The Women of Lockerbie,” and received standing ovations for her performance as Nancy in the musical, “Oliver.” She first sang in public at her grandfather’s memorial in New York City, and received a standing ovation. She was a dedicated student, winning several scholastic awards.
Grayson was a Sophomore in the Bachelors in Social Work program at James Madison University. She was on the Dean’s List and received a posthumous award from the Phi Alpha Honor Society for Social Work.
Grayson loved working as a hostess at The Joshua Wilton House and at Massanutten Ski Resort.
She was a volunteer at Gemeinschaft Home, a nonprofit organization that houses formerly incarcerated men in a program which brings undergraduates together with residents in a music-based storytelling project. Grayson was involved in and passionate about this project.
The JMU Social Work department posted a tribute to her on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/notes/james-madison-university-social-work-department/remembering-grayson-tucker/2959796510747504/
Grayson is survived by her father, Robert Tucker, her mother, Kim Tucker, her sister, Addison Tucker, and her brother, Graham Tucker.
