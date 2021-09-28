Greg E. Helmick, 70, of Bridgewater, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at home.
Greg was born in Harrisonburg on March 4, 1951, a son of the late Junior E. "J.E." and Elva Vidrine (Shipe) Helmick.
He worked as Sign Crew Supervisor at VDOT in Verona for 41 years until his retirement in 2010. Following retirement, he worked for Manheim Auto Auction for eight years. He was a member of Saint James United Methodist Church in Pleasant Valley. He enjoyed flea markets and yard sales, was a collector of friends and various odds and ends, and was an original member of the Blue Ridge Steam and Gas Association.
He was united in marriage to Judy Marie (Beam) Helmick on Jan. 14, 1970; she preceded him in death on March 27, 2010.
Greg is survived by daughter, Tricia Lambert and significant other, Frank Turner, of Verona; grandchildren, Ashlyn Lambert Patel and husband, Krutarth, Gavyn Burkholder and Natalie Lambert-Turner; great grandson, Aarav Patel; sidekick, Linda Foster; beloved dog, Danni D; brothers-in-law, Gail Beam, Gerry Beam and wife, Carolyn, Garland Beam and wife, Cindy; sister-in-law, Cindy Showalter; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at Saint James United Methodist Church in Pleasant Valley with The Rev. Ashley Isernhagen, The Rev. Carrie L. Talbott and The Rev. Charlene Landes Mears officiating. We ask that past and present employees of VDOT serve as honorary pallbearers. Burial will follow at St. Paul's Cemetery in Weyers Cave.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.