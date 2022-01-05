Gregory Allen Gochenour, 69, of Luray, passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
He was born May 22, 1952, in Page County and was a son of the late Raymond C. Gochenour Jr. and Arvella R. Smith Gochenour.
Gregory worked for Metro in maintenance for 35 years and was a member of the Rileyville Baptist Church.
On May 22, 1975, he married Carolyn Vaughn Gochenour, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are three daughters, Elisabeth Alger and husband, Ken of Stanley, Angie Carrico and husband, Jack, of Luray and Ashley Lester and husband, Cody, of Troy; a son, Daniel Gochenour and wife, Sam, of Troy; a sister, Linda D. Bolton of Stuarts Draft; two grandsons, Jacob Carrico and Eli Carrico, both of Luray; and four granddaughters, Olivia Carrico and Mirabelle Alger, both of Stanley and Elliot Lester and Darcy Gochenour, both of Troy. He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert C. Gochenour.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at the Rileyville Baptist Church by the Rev. Dan Ellis. Burial will be in the Mount Zion Cemetery in Luray.
For safety purposes, the family is asking that facial coverings be worn.
Memorial contributions may be made to Luray Little League or to the Page County Recreation Department.
