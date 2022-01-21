Gregory Alan Armentrout, 65, of McGaheysville, passed away Jan. 19, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mr. Armentrout was born June 8, 1956, in Harrisonburg and was the son of the late Sidney and Frances Funkhouser Armentrout.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Hunter Armentrout; and sisters, Helen Dean and Doris Beverly.
Greg was a 1975 graduate of Montevideo High School where he excelled in baseball and football. He worked for Rockingham County Fire and Rescue as an E.M.T. and Firefighter for 25 years. He volunteered for the McGaheysville Fire Co. and Grottoes Fire Co. for many years and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and playing softball. He was an avid bowler and golfer and had several perfect scores in bowling. He retired from Merck & Co. after 10 years of service.
On Oct. 24, 2006, he married Abby (Kershner) Armentrout, who survives. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Joan Kershner; sons, Michael Scott Armentrout and Matt Ray Armentrout and wife, Teresa, all of Grottoes; daughters, Erika Layne Hisey and husband, Brook, of Elkton and Heather Lynn Poffenberger and husband, D.J., of Middletown, Md.; sister, Sheri Williams and husband, Sid, of Weyers Cave; grandchildren, Jade, Brennan and Talyn Armentrout, Haley Lucas, Cheyenne and Autumn Hisey, Tristan Poffenberger and wife, Julia, Audrey Poffenberger; great-grandchild, Harley Nalborczyk; and several nieces and nephews.
Brad Shifflett will conduct a funeral service 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
The family will receive friends Sunday, Jan. 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to McGaheysville Fire Co., 80 Stover Drive, McGaheysville, VA 22840 or Grottoes Fire Co., 109 3rd St., Grottoes, VA 24441.
Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
