Gregory Allen Riggleman, 73, of Timberville, Va., died Jan. 14, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born May 14, 1946, in Virginia, and was a son of the late William Riggleman and Ethel May Johnson Riggleman.
Greg worked at Cargill in Timberville and Aileen in Edinburg. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving are his life partner, Judy Mathias of Timberville; his stepmother, Mary Riggleman; stepchildren, Henry Hank Mathias and wife, Ivonne, of Waynesboro and Lisa Hensley and husband, Keith, of Harrisonburg; stepgrandchildren, Zachary Mathias of Shenandoah and Jordan Mathias of Stanardsville; two brothers, William “June" Riggleman and Franklin “Top” Riggleman; two sisters, Betty Evans and Virginia Horner; two half brothers, Robby Riggleman and Richard Riggleman; one stepbrother, James “Buddy” Baker; one stepsister, Vicki Painter; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Two stepsisters, Zenith Hillyard and Glenna Baker, preceded him in death.
The body was cremated. A service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Online condolences may be sent to www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
