Gregory Allen Thomas, 69, of Shenandoah, Va., passed away from complications of COPD on Dec. 6, 2021. Greg was born on June 18, 1952, in Harrisonburg, Va. He was the son of the late Harold “Pat” Thomas and Phyllis McCauley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two infant brothers, Harold Vernon Thomas Jr. and David Lee Thomas.
Greg was a graduate of The Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind and was a loyal and dedicated maintenance worker for the town of Shenandoah, Va., for 33 years. Greg loved football especially the UVA Cavaliers and the Washington Redskins. Greg was a kind man with a ready smile and loved his family and friends. He will truly be missed.
Greg is survived by his loving wife of 12 years, Jennifer Dawn Thomas; sister, Jean and husband, Dr. Sherman Smock of Forest, Va.; uncle, Harold Morris and wife, Linda, of Palmyra, Va.; nephew, Tim Johnson and wife, Lynn, of Williamsburg, Va.; niece, Leigh Fraiser and husband, Mike, of Forest, Va.; brothers-in-law, Dustin Kelley and wife, Heather, of Alaska, Drew Kelley and Dylan Kelley and sister-in-law, Samantha Kelley of Kansas.
The family would like to thank Hospice, in particular, Jillian and Cindy, for their excellent care over the last year and a half.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, Va., with burial to follow at St. Peters Cemetery in Elkton.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.