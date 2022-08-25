Gregory Claude Rice, 63, of Elkton, passed away Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at his home. He was born Dec. 6, 1958, in Erwin, Tenn., and was the son of the late Jessie and Berlon J. Harris Rice.
Mr. Rice worked in asphalt for many years. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed doing yard work and spending time with his family. He was an entertainer and was well known for his story telling where people would listen to him for hours. He also enjoyed camping and sitting around the campfire.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Lou Rice; three sisters, Yuvonda Breeden, Linda Faulk and husband, Dennis, and Wanda Miller; brother, Rick Rice; daughters, Laurie A. Rice and Angela M. Herring; grandchildren, Jacob L. Mealy and fiancée, Breanna M. Hensley, Alexis A. Mealy, and Hunter Wade Mealy, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
