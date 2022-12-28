Gregory Eric Sayre
Gregory Eric Sayre, 53, of Troy, Va., died suddenly on Dec. 22, 2022, at his home.
Born July 14,1969, in Harrisonburg, Va., he was the son of Ralph “Bud” Sayre of Fishersville, Va. and the late Brenda Logan Sayre, formerly from Harrisonburg, Va.
Greg is survived by his father, Bud Sayre and his sister, Amy (Charles) Gardner, along with his adored nephews, Hunter Leary, Tanner Leary and Colby Gardner and his good buddy, Geronimo (cat) and the many stray possums and raccoons that he has fed and cared for.
Greg had a huge heart and loved nature.
A private memorial with his very close friends and family will be planned at a later time.
Condolences may be sent to the family at A Better Cremation of Charlottesville, www.abettercremation.org.
