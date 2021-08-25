Gregory 'Greg' Gerald Knupp, 71, of Monroe, N.C., died Aug. 21, 2021, at his residence. He was born June 29, 1950, in Harrisonburg, Va. to the late Gerald and Gay Reamer Knupp.
Greg graduated from Broadway High School and from Madison College (now James Madison University. He was a retired schoolteacher, having taught in Virginia and North Carolina. Greg enjoyed golf and playing cards with family and friends.
He is survived by his half sister, Gwinnette (Bob) Ashe of Walnut Creek, Calif.; stepmother, Juanita Knupp of Broadway, Va.; stepsister, Pam Rickers of Albuquerque, N.M.; stepbrothers, Tyrone Palmer of Broadway and Jeff Palmer of Timberville; special friend and caregiver, Anita Howie of Monroe, N.C.; and a large number of extended family members.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Devin Knupp, half sister, Tisa Johnston and stepsister, Diane Geisel.
Honoring his wishes, he was cremated. There will be a private memorial service at a later date.
