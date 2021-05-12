Gregory Lynn Meadows, 51, of Elkton, passed away May 8, 2021, at VCU Medical Center in Richmond, Va. He was born Nov. 1, 1969, in Rockingham County, Va., and was the son of the late Truman and Rebecca Plum Meadows.
Greg graduated from Spotswood High School in 1987. He worked for Danone North America (formerly Shenandoah Pride) for 32 years. He loved to hunt and fish with family and friends. He enjoyed making friends laugh and enjoyed gathering with his family for cookouts and good times.
He is survived by sons, Caleb Dean Meadows and Jacob Andrew Meadows; sister, Teresa Kite and husband, Tim; niece, Megan Kite; nephew, Ryan Kite; and lifelong friends, Jarrett Shifflett, Bill Hill, Warren Pence and Teresa Atkins.
A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton with Pastor Travis Hensley officiating.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
