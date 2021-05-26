Gregory William Crabtree, 59, of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born in Havre de Grace, Md., on Oct. 29, 1961, and was a son of William Foster and Alice Marie (Morrison) Crabtree of Weyers Cave.
On Feb. 22, 1981, he was united in marriage to Carol Jean (Goode) Crabtree.
Gregory worked as a program director for the local Christian radio station for many years and more recently for Meriwether Hills. He was also a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church for over 25 years. He loved music and singing, was a friend to everybody, and loved walking in Bridgewater. His faith and his family were the most important things in his life. One of his last gifts was the gift of life by organ donation where his kidneys helped to save two people's lives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife and parents, are his children, Cristen Elizabeth (Crabtree) Sink and husband, Johnny, of Roanoke, David William Crabtree of Harrisonburg, Allison Rose Crabtree of Harrisonburg and fiance, Andrew Vinson; and Nicholas Foster Crabtree of Harrisonburg; a sister, Ann Gigliotti of Bel Air, Md.; two brothers, Daniel Crabtree of North Carolina and Brian Crabtree of Maryland. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Kathryn Sink, Jackson Sink and Waverly Sink.
A memorial service will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg on May 27, 2021, at 6:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church Mercy Ministry.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.