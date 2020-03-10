Greta Garber Marks
Greta Garber Marks, age 90, died March 7, 2020, at her home in Harrisonburg surrounded by her family. She was born May 21, 1929, in Augusta County to the late Joseph William Garber and Mary Katherine Rhodes Garber. She was a lifelong resident of Harrisonburg.
Greta attended Madison College and graduated from the University of Virginia Hospital School of Nursing. On June 16, 1961, she married Peter V. Marks, who preceded her in death in 2014. She worked as a registered nurse for Dr. Richard Smith, Dr. Hollin Helbert, Marvel Poultry and James Madison University. She retired from the JMU Health Center after 23 years of service.
Besides her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Wanona Crowe and Jean Lough; brother, Wayne Garber; son-in-law, Retired Colonel (Dr.) Grover Yamane; and her faithful furry companion, Kipper.
She is survived by daughters, Julie Walthall and husband, Clay, of New Market and Jill Yamane of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Kylan Poulin and husband, Bryce, Max Yamane, Miles Yamane, Ben Walthall and wife, Kaitlyn, Stephen Walthall and wife, Zoe, Katie Walthall and a number of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. March 14, 2020, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg. A private graveside burial for family only will occur before the service. Family will receive friends following the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
