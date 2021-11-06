Gretchen Faye Smith Varner, 83, a resident of Harrisonburg passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab Center.
Ms. Varner was born on April 23, 1938, in Rockingham County to the late Gilmer and Leota Mae Ritchie Smith. She worked for many years at VMRC and Holly Farms. She enjoyed flowers, watching baseball and basketball, and spending time with her family. She was a member of Cherry Grove United Methodist Church.
Ms. Varner was survived by a special friend, Debbie Winegard, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Cynthia Ritchie; siblings, Carey Smith and wife Mildred, Leota Martz, June Whitmer.
Pastor Tim Munson will conduct a graveside service on Monday, November 8, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Cherry Grove Cemetery.
Those wishing to view and sign the register book may do so at the funeral home on Sunday from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.