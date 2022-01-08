Griffin Ward Gilkerson, 84, of Bridgewater, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Griff was born on February 19, 1937, a son of the late Elizabeth (Ward) and William LaVeran Gilkerson.
He retired from Shenandoahs Pride in Mt. Crawford, and was a member of St. Michael's United Church of Christ in Bridgewater. Griff was also a life member of the Bridgewater Fire Department, Past Master of the Bridgewater Masonic Lodge, and was inducted into the RCBL 1st class Hall of Fame.
He was united in marriage to JoAnn (Lohr) Gilkerson, who survives.
Griff is also survived by a son, Greg Gilkerson and wife, Amy, of Mt. Crawford, and a granddaughter, Mellanee Gilkerson.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, William "Bill" Gilkerson, and a sister, JoAnne E. Gilkerson.
A graveside service with Masonic Rites will be conducted at 2 PM on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Oaklawn Cemetery in Bridgewater, with Rev. Hollis Dodge officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bridgewater Fire Department, 304 North Main St., Bridgewater, VA 22812 and/or Bridgewater Rescue Squad, PO Box 268,Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
