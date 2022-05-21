Gurnie Jane Kyger, 90, a resident of Rockingham, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Kyger was born on December 28, 1931, in McGaheysville to the late Leonard Russell and Maggie Jane McDaniel Kyger. She worked at Owens-Brockway for close to 30 years. She loved gardening, cooking and enjoying the company of her family. She took pleasure in taking her grandchildren to the Chesapeake Bay, she loved the beach, listening to classic country, singing and dancing and traveling to Charlestown race track with her friends and family.
Mrs. Kyger is survived by her children, Paulette Reedy of Rockingham, Gary Reedy of Rockingham, David Reedy of Rockingham, Dwight Reedy of Chesapeake, Bobby Reedy and wife Jeanine of McGaheysville; a sister, Edna Canella of Florida; 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren to be born soon.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Kyger was preceded in death by a stillborn baby girl; her siblings; two infant boys, Glenville Kyger and Billy Kyger; Almeta Hensley, Thema Shifflett, Edward Kyger, Sylvester Kyger, Lee Austin Kyger and Mary Kirtley.
The family will receive friends on June 3, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at McMullen Funeral Home. At her request, the body was cremated. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
