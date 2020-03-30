Gus George Floros
“Gus” G. Floros, born on May 25, 1928, in Sigrello, Greece passed on March 27, 2020, in his home in Harrisonburg, Va. Gus grew up in a small town in the mountains of Greece from modest means and worked on farms from a young age. He enlisted in the Greek army at age 20 and after 3three years in the army, he left honorably with two stripes, which allowed him to come to the United States and work for his great uncle at Jess’ Lunch. He worked tirelessly as he saved enough to eventually purchase the building and make Jess’ Lunch what the town of Harrisonburg knows today. Gus was a member of the Greek Orthodox Church in Charlottesville and proud member of the Harrisonburg community, where he raised a family.
Gus was preceded in death by his wife, Eva Floros, and his sons, George and John Floros, and a nephew Billy Kostis. Gus is survived by his grandchildren, Connor G. Floros, Kostas G. Floros, John Kohl Floros, Brittany Felix, and Dalton Wood; his daughters-in-law, Cynthia Floros and Angeliki Floros; his sister, Maria Kostis; and nephews, George Kostis, Jimmy Kostis, Billy Pappas, Bill Papaioannou and John Papaioannou; and a number of great-nephews and great-nieces. Gus was a beloved member of the Harrisonburg community and respected businessman as he encapsulated the American dream in every way.
Friends may visit at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday (March 31 and April 1).
A graveside service will be held Thursday, April 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg with Rev. Father Panagioti Robert Hanley and Rev. Father Peter Rexinis officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
