Guy Anthony Freesen, 65, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Sentara RMH. A celebration of life will be held Friday, May 20, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. at Faith Community Church, 1660 South Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Family and friends are encouraged to view the full obituary and share their condolences and memories online in the guest book at www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com. Professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home (540) 943-6938/(540)886-2601.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.