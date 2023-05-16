Guy Charles Custer, 89, of Mount Jackson, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023, at his home in the care of his family after a long period of dementia.
The funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 17, at 2:00 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service. Pastors Glenn Early and Lisa Coffelt will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Clifton Cemetery.
He was born June 28, 1933, in Rockingham County, son of the late Charles and Myrtle Eastep Custer and one of eight boys.
He married Shirley Embrey in Fauquier on July 22, 1955. They have two sons, Gary Allen and Richard Lee Custer, both of Mount Jackson.
He attended Forrestville then went to Edinburg High School. He was a member of the first rescue squad in Mount Jackson and a member of Mt. Clifton Church for 60 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and gardening. He worked for J.E. Zerkel plumbing for 10 years and Aileen of Edinburg for 26 years.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Paul, Elwood, Ivan, Tom, Luke, Norman, and Ray.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, May 16, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mount Jackson Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 251, Mount Jackson, VA 22842.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
