Guy Franklin Taylor, Jr., 72, of Weyers Cave, Va., passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at his home. He was born Oct. 31, 1947, in Vallejo, Calif., to the late Guy Franklin and Charlotte Elizabeth Shifflett Taylor.
Mr. Taylor was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Harrisonburg, a member of the Izack Walton League and Stonewall Gun Club. Guy pursued a career in telecommunications and was a poultry farmer. He had a passion for hunting, fishing, and firearms. His greatest passion was spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was a great man. Anytime was too soon to lose him, but he was not afraid to go because he knew he had raised his family right and left memories that will last for generations to come. He was confident that he had made his mark by raising a wonderful family and he leaves behind a legacy that will be remembered forever. As he loved God — so he taught his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles D. Taylor, and a grandson, Bryce Allan Hartt. Surviving is his wife, Winona Taylor; a daughter, Lorie Taylor Hartt and husband, Brett; a son, Charles Allen Taylor, Sr. and fiancé, Tonya Vaughan; five sisters, Dawn Crawford and husband, Tommy, Faye Bowman, Sharon May and husband, Butch, Vicki Morgan and husband, Mike, and Terri Herring; several grandchildren, Charles “CJ” Allen Taylor, Jr. and wife, Emily, Kynndal Hartt, Daniel Ross Taylor “Woody”, Cayse Hartt, and Cody Vaughan. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his furry companion, Willow.
A funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at the funeral home.
Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be shared with the family at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.