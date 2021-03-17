Guy Joseph Lam
Guy Joseph Lam, 63, of McGaheysville, passed away March 14, 2021, at his home. He was born Oct. 12, 1957, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Merle and Letha Beasley Lam.
Mr. Lam attended Montevideo High School and was employed with Shenandoah’s Pride Dairy for over 30 years. Coach Lam coached football in the area from little league through the high school level at Spotswood. Guy was a member of Mountain View Fellowship Church in McGaheysville and enjoyed fishing and hunting.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Tammy Coleman Lam. Also surviving are two sons, Guy “Willie” Lam and companion, Pam Perrier, of Raleigh, N.C., and Dwayne “Dink” Lam and wife, Lynn, of Weyers Cave; a daughter, Amy Gilligan and husband, Mark, of Chesapeake; a brother, Merle “Rick” Lam and wife, Kerstin, of Wyoming; a sister, Teresa Smith and husband, David, of Grottoes; seven grandchildren, Jordan Stracener, Gabriel Stracener, Kaleb Stracener, Madilyn Lam, Sydney Lam, Colin Gilligan and Cameron Gilligan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Henry Lam and David Lam; and sister, Julie Cook.
A memorial service will be conducted 10 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home, 3173 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg, with Pastor Wayne Pence officiating. Interment will be private at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.