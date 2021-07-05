Guy Lee Clark
Guy Lee Clark, 86, of Bridgewater, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021 at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
He was born in Harrisonburg on December 22, 1934, and was a son of the late Roy Lee and Charlotte (Shaver) Clark.
Guy Lee graduated from Bridgewater High School, class of 1953. He served his country in the US Army. Guy Lee had worked at Celanese and retired from Ethan Allen. He was a member of Montezuma Church of the Brethren. Guy Lee was active in the community as a member of the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Department and the Bridgewater Rescue Squad.
He is survived by his children, Gregory Lee Clark and wife Karen of Bridgewater, LeAnn Kendall and husband Curt of Bridgewater, and Bradley James “B.J.” Clark and wife Laura of Mt. Crawford; his sister, Sathena Cabler, of Boynton Beach, FL; the mother of his children, Patricia Ann Clark of Bridgewater He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Brooke Hodges (Tyler), Kelly Ford (Adam), Tyler Clark, Evan Clark, Grant Clark (Kaitlyn), Preston Clark, and Tanner Clark, and two great-grandsons, Beau Hodges and Casey Hodges.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Clark.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday July 7, 2021 at Montezuma Church of the Brethren with Pastor David R. Miller officiating.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bridgewater Fire Department 304 North Main St. Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
