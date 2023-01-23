Gwendolyn “Jill” Kay Fulk, 81, of Fulks Run, went to be with her loving Lord Jan. 20, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was born Jan. 2, 1942, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late John William and Alma Custer Ritchie.
Known affectionately as “the little lady” Jill worked for 32 years at Valley Land in Fulks Run as a cook and clerk. Well known in the area for her sewing talent, she used those talents at Aileen Co., H.D. Lee, and lastly at her daughter’s store, Simple Tymes in New Market, where she also was known for her crafting. Jill also loved baking; making a variety of cakes for people and events but she was famous for her peanut butter and red velvet balls. She started out of her own home the Easter Eggs that now continues at Mountain Grove Church of the Brethren where she was a member. Jill was passionate about serving in the church where she was secretary for the women’s fellowship, a part of the willing workers, helping hands, prayer circle and youth leader. She was dedicated to her church but also to her family, especially to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
On March 9, 1963, she married Boyd Fulk, who survives.
She was also blessed with two daughters, whom she dearly loved, Cindy Miller and husband, Brian, of Lacey Spring and Candy Barkley and husband, Darrin, of Broadway; grandchildren, Joshua Barkley and wife, Tiffany, Jonathon Moyers and wife, Sarah, Elijah Barkley and wife, Jenna, and Nicholas Moyers; stepgrandson, Brian Alcombright; great-grandchildren, Logan Simmons, Bentley Barkley, Brayden Barkley, Easton Barkley, Jackson Moyers and Ryder Barkley; sister, Winifred “Winnie” Harpine and husband, Stanley Jr., of Harrisonburg; nieces, Brenda Hoover and companion, Randy Wampler and Bonnie Day and husband, Pat.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Hoover and her husband, Harvey.
Pastors Eric Wetzel, Jerry Shiflet and Raymond Boatright will conduct a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Mountain Grove Church of the Brethren in Fulks Run. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mountain Grove Church of the Brethren Women’s Fellowship, 12743 3rd Hill Road, Fulks Run, VA 22830.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
