H.M. ‘Buster’ Pettit
H.M. “Buster” Pettit, 77, of Luray, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, surrounded by his family at the home of his sister and brother-in-law.
He was born on May 31, 1942, in Stanley and was a son of the late Hulette C. Pettit and Mary Catherine Gray Comer.
Buster owned and operated H.M. Pettit Paving for 32 years.
He is survived by four sons, Carl Matthew “Matt” Pettit and wife, Misty, Edward Adolph Pettit, Adam Lee Pettit and wife, Darlene, and Eddie D.D. Anderson and wife, Karen, all of Stanley; three daughters, Lori Lynn Pettit and companion, Dave VanFossen, of Rockingham, Susannah Ray Henry and husband, Tony, and Charleen Renee Pettit and companion, Edward Morrison, of Stanley; three sisters, Patricia Knott, Jo Ann Jenkins and Katherine C. Foltz and husband, Aubrey, all of Stanley; 12 grandchildren, Felicia Anderson, English Henry, Hannah Henry, Derek Pettit, Megan Pettit, Allison Pettit, Hunter Pettit, Braxton Pettit, Hagen Pettit, Nicholas Pettit, Hudson Pettit and Deacon Pettit; one great-granddaughter, Haylee Price; and a special niece and nephew, Jessica and T.C. Foltz. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Joseph Lee “Buddy” Comer, and his stepmother, Geneva Pearl Seal Pettit.
Bradley Funeral Home will be open to sign the register book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21.
A private burial service will be conducted at Leake’s Chapel Cemetery in Stanley by Evangelist Doug Gochenour.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Stanley Volunteer Fire Department, Stanley, VA 22851 or to Kindred Hospice, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
