H. Norman Armstrong
H. Norman Armstrong, 82, of Bridgewater, departed to his heavenly home on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Norman was born in Harrisonburg on June 15, 1938, a son of the late Vada Virginia (Fifer) and Herbert Armstrong.
On Sept. 3, 1960, he was united in marriage to Lucille Virginia (Gilmer) Armstrong, who survives.
Norman was a lifelong farmer, an occupation that brought him much enjoyment. He and Lucille are grower members of the Virginia Poultry Growers Cooperative. Norman also worked at Augusta Cooperative Farm Bureau for 18 years, where he made many lasting friendships in the local farming community.
Norman was a member of Summit Church of the Brethren and a covenant partner of Life Harvest Church.
Norman was a devoted husband and father. He is survived by daughters, Cynthia Taylor and husband, Kenny, of Waynesboro, Melinda Gartzke and husband, Kevin, of Weyers Cave, Gail Suter and husband, Brenden, of Dayton and Amy Roper and husband, Reese, of Staunton; a son, Dale Armstrong and wife, Donna, of Rocky Mount; brother, Eldon Armstrong and wife, Sandy, of Bridgewater; 14 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to sign the guest register. The casket will be closed.
Friends may also call or visit at Norman and Lucille’s home between the hours of noon and 7 p.m. any day.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Grace Covenant Church in Harrisonburg with The Rev. Tim Craver officiating. Masks must be worn. The family will receive friends following the memorial service outside at the church picnic shelter. Burial will be private.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
