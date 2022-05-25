H. Ray May, 95, formerly of Timberville, died May 17, 2022, in Blissfield, Mich. He was born June 7, 1926, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Lary Elmer May and Isabelle Susan Feathers Turner.
Ray was a welder at Broadway Metal Works and a member of Timberville Church of God.
On March 10, 1951, he married the former Ina Grace Siever, who preceded him in death on March 3, 2018.
Surviving are a daughter, Brenda Caruthers and husband, R. Gary, of Dumfries, Va.; a son, Stephen May and wife, Tina, of Adrian, Mich.; four grandchildren, Erica Lewis and husband, Brad, of Dumfries, Va., Jeremy Caruthers and wife, Becca, of McDonald, Tenn., Candace Hurckman and husband, Paul, of Minneapolis, Minn., and Kasii Oakley and husband, Josh, of Saint Johnsbury, Vt.; and 16 great- grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Howard and George May; and a sister, Effie Combs.
Dr. Bob Sutherland will conduct a funeral service 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, at Shekhinah Tabernacle near Broadway. Burial will follow at Caplinger Cemetery in Criders, Va.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
There will not be any services at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shekhinah Tabernacle, 222 Mayland Road, Broadway, VA 22815.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
